The First Ever Cypriot Global Game Jam

Aiming to bring innovation, experimentation and cooperation in the Videogames industry, the organising team of GameShow Cyprus, the pioneer organisation of eSports Kinx Gaming and PrimeTel PLC announce the arrival of the globally renowned Global Game Jam for the first time on the island.

31 January – 2 February 2020, we welcome at Kinx in Nicosia:

Game Programers

Game Designers

Game Artists

Content Designers

Level Designers

Sound Designers

Gamers

For a weekend full of creativity, teamwork, videogames, food, awards and entertainment.

What is Global Game Jam?

The Global Game Jam is known to be the biggest worldwide event that promotes innovation in the Videogames industry. With more than 108 participating countries, over 800 jam sites, more than 42,000 jammers and over 8,606 new games made the Global Game jam has won a permanent place in the Guinness World Records.

For 48 hours, Game Developers, Game Artists, Content Designers, Game Music Designers, Programmers gather in different jam sites worldwide and develop innovative and creative games in teams. New Zealand starts first and after about 24 hours later Hawaii is the last site to join.

How long does the Global Game Jam Cyprus will last?

The Global Game Jam [Cyprus] will start on Friday 31st of January 2020 and will finish on Sunday the 2nd February 2020.

Where will the Global Game Jam Cyprus take place?

It will take place at Kinx eSports Arena [Stasinou 7, Egkomi, 2404, Nicosia]

Who should attend?

The Global Game Jam [Cyprus] addresses everyone who loves creating Videogames, those who are experienced as well as those who are just starting.

A Game Jam is ideal to meet new people from the industry and make connections with other creative minds.

A lot of the games developed in the past, within those 48 hours, have turned to be very successful.

In order to participate in the Global Game Jam Cyprus, one doesn’t need to have a team. Therefore we invite all the creative minds of the island, who are over 18 years old of age, to register their interest by visiting our website www.globalgamejamcyprus.org. If you have any questions we are here to help.

The event is completely free as we have decided that it is important that everyone is able to attend however there is only limited availability and participants will be chosen on a first come first served basis. Kinx gaming will provide during the duration of the event free meals and drinks to all participants. Our aim is to give the chance to everyone to participate.

When

31 January – 2 February

Where

Kinx eSports Arena [Stasinou 7, Egkomi, 2404, Nicosia]

Cost

Free admission. The participants will be chosen on a first come first served basis.

The event is being supported by: Gameshow Cyprus, Kinx Gaming, PrimeTel PLC, Gameworld.gr, Kemanes Print Shop, Bionic Electronics, Bolt and Red Bull energy drink.