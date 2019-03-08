Menu
Films

The Favourite

Genre: Drama,Biography,Comedy

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

Duration: 135 mins

Language: English

STORYLINE

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Κ CINEPLEX THE MALL OF CYPRUS

Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00 

Κ CINEPLEX NICOSIA

Screen 5 – Monday-Sunday: 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00

Κ CINEPLEX LIMASSOL

Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00

RIO

Screen 3 – Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00

Screen 5 – Monday-Sunday: 17:20

Κ CINEPLEX LARNACA

Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00 

Κ CINEPLEX ΚΙNGS AVENUE MALL

Screen 3 – 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00 

You May Also Like

Films
March 8, 2019

Screening of “The 34th: the story of Marriage Equality in Ireland”

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Films
March 8, 2019

Wonder Park

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Films
March 1, 2019

How To Train Your Dragon 3

Stelios Marathovouniotis