The Favourite

Genre: Drama,Biography,Comedy
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz
Duration: 135 mins
Language: English
STORYLINE
In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
Κ CINEPLEX THE MALL OF CYPRUS
Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00
Κ CINEPLEX NICOSIA
Screen 5 – Monday-Sunday: 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00
Κ CINEPLEX LIMASSOL
Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00
RIO
Screen 3 – Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00
Screen 5 – Monday-Sunday: 17:20
Κ CINEPLEX LARNACA
Screen 4 – Monday-Sunday 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00
Κ CINEPLEX ΚΙNGS AVENUE MALL
Screen 3 – 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:00