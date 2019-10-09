Anemona Theater presents the play “The Diary of a Anne Frank”, a stage adaptation of the book “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank. The play is a dramatization by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.

The Diary of a Young Girl, also known as The Diary of Anne Frank, is a book of the writings from the Dutch language diary kept by Anne Frank while she was in hiding for two years with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

Every Friday and Saturday

Director: Varnavas Kyriazis

For reservations call: 70007721

(in Greek)