The Cyprus economy’s growth remains strong, says Finance Minister

The growth of the Cyprus economy remains strong, said Finance Minister Haris Georghiades, noting however that there are still weaknesses and risks both inland and from external sources.

In a written statement, Georghiades said the “growth of the Cyprus economy for the fifth year, remains strong, with a rate of growth of 3.4% for the first quarter and 3.2% for the second quarter of 2019.” This way, he added, jobs and opportunities are created.

However, he pointed out that despite the significant growth in the last years, there are still internal weaknesses and external risks. “That is why we must continue our efforts with responsibility and reliability”.

