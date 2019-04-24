The Cyprus Breakfast and Brunch Week 6 – 12 May 2019

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces the launch of the Cyprus Breakfast and Brunch Week from 6 to 12 of May 2019.
The event is an initiative of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Cyprus Chefs Association for the promotion and support of traditional cypriot products in culinary experience.
A significant number of hotels and restaurants participating in the project, will be serving cypriot breakfast and / or brunch during the week.
Find your nearest point and live the experience by clicking here
From Monday, May 06, 2019
To Sunday, May 12, 2019