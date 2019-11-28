The Cakemaker: German drama in Larnaca

Thomas, a young German baker, is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man who has frequent business visits in Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash in Israel, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking for answers regarding his death. Under a fabricated identity, Thomas infiltrates the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small Café in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her, creating German cakes and cookies that bring her Café to life. Thomas finds himself involved in Anat’s life in a way far beyond his anticipation. To protect the truth he will stretch his lie to a point of no return.
Cast
Sarah Adler (Anat)
Tim Kalkhoff (Thomas)
Royal Miller (Oren)
Zohar Strauss (Moti)
Director: Ofir Raul Graizer
Runtime: 104 min
Genre: Drama
Language: German, English
Subtitles: Greek
Production Year: 2017
When
Monday, December 9
Time: 20:30 – 22:30
Where
Skala Theater
15 Kyriakou Matsi Street
Larnaca, Larnaca 6015, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 24652800
Cost
€5 / €3 (members)
Contact
Larnaka Cinema Society
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 99434793