Menu
FilmsLarnaca

The Cakemaker: German drama in Larnaca

Edited by

Thomas, a young German baker, is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man who has frequent business visits in Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash in Israel, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking for answers regarding his death. Under a fabricated identity, Thomas infiltrates the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small Café in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her, creating German cakes and cookies that bring her Café to life. Thomas finds himself involved in Anat’s life in a way far beyond his anticipation. To protect the truth he will stretch his lie to a point of no return.

 

Cast
Sarah Adler (Anat)
Tim Kalkhoff (Thomas)
Royal Miller (Oren)
Zohar Strauss (Moti)

Director: Ofir Raul Graizer
Runtime: 104 min
Genre: Drama
Language: German, English
Subtitles: Greek
Production Year: 2017

When
Monday, December 9
Time: 20:30 – 22:30

Where
Skala Theater
15 Kyriakou Matsi Street
Larnaca, Larnaca 6015, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 24652800

Cost
€5 / €3 (members)

Contact
Larnaka Cinema Society
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 99434793

You May Also Like

FilmsNicosia
November 28, 2019

The Night of the Ad Eaters

Angelica Azadyants
FilmsNicosia
November 27, 2019

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion (2018)

Angelica Azadyants
FilmsNicosia
November 26, 2019

Rainy Day in New York by Woody Allen

Angelica Azadyants