The Cakemaker: German drama in Larnaca

Thomas, a young German baker, is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man who has frequent business visits in Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash in Israel, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking for answers regarding his death. Under a fabricated identity, Thomas infiltrates the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small Café in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her, creating German cakes and cookies that bring her Café to life. Thomas finds himself involved in Anat’s life in a way far beyond his anticipation. To protect the truth he will stretch his lie to a point of no return.

Cast

Sarah Adler (Anat)

Tim Kalkhoff (Thomas)

Royal Miller (Oren)

Zohar Strauss (Moti)

Director: Ofir Raul Graizer

Runtime: 104 min

Genre: Drama

Language: German, English

Subtitles: Greek

Production Year: 2017

