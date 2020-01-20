The Bra tells the story of the lonely and soon to be pensioned train driver Nurlan. On his last day of work his train hits a clothes line and snags a white bra with blue dots with it. Determined to find the owner, Nurlan leaves no stone unturned and embarks on a dazzling journey through the neighbourhoods of Baku, trying to convince as many women as possible to try on the lost bra.

Cast:

Predrag ‘Miki’ Manojlovic

Denis Lavant

Paz Vega

Director: Veit Helmer

Runtime: 90 min

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Production Year: 2018

When

From Wednesday, January 15 until Friday, January 24

Starts at 9 pm

(view exact dates)

Where

Cinestudio Nicosia

University of Nicosia

Location

Cost

€8 / €6 / €4 / €2

Contact

Friends of Cinema Society

Email

Phone: 96420491