The Bra

The Bra tells the story of the lonely and soon to be pensioned train driver Nurlan. On his last day of work his train hits a clothes line and snags a white bra with blue dots with it. Determined to find the owner, Nurlan leaves no stone unturned and embarks on a dazzling journey through the neighbourhoods of Baku, trying to convince as many women as possible to try on the lost bra.

Cast:
Predrag ‘Miki’ Manojlovic
Denis Lavant
Paz Vega

Director: Veit Helmer
Runtime: 90 min
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Production Year: 2018

When

From Wednesday, January 15 until Friday, January 24

Starts at 9 pm

(view exact dates)

Where

Cinestudio Nicosia

University of Nicosia

Location

Cost
€8 / €6 / €4 / €2

Contact

Friends of Cinema Society
Email
Phone: 96420491

