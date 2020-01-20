The Bra tells the story of the lonely and soon to be pensioned train driver Nurlan. On his last day of work his train hits a clothes line and snags a white bra with blue dots with it. Determined to find the owner, Nurlan leaves no stone unturned and embarks on a dazzling journey through the neighbourhoods of Baku, trying to convince as many women as possible to try on the lost bra.
Cast:
Predrag ‘Miki’ Manojlovic
Denis Lavant
Paz Vega
Director: Veit Helmer
Runtime: 90 min
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Production Year: 2018
When
From Wednesday, January 15 until Friday, January 24
Starts at 9 pm
Where
Cinestudio Nicosia
University of Nicosia
Cost
€8 / €6 / €4 / €2
Contact
Friends of Cinema Society
Email
Phone: 96420491