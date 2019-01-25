The best wine bars in Cyprus

Wine is a matter of vital importance. When you want to drink wine, you deserve the best quality and service. Here is where you will find it:

Vino Cultura

One of the places-to-be of Nicosia’s nightlife. In Vino Cultura, good wine meets the romantic atmosphere and dim lighting meets gourmet flavours. The wine cellar stands out in the restaurant’s decoration. It is one of the biggest in the island, with hundreds of wines. Spanish influences are visible in the design and menu of this restaurant, which promises to delight your palate.

The place has a wine shop as the owners are wine distributors.

Kyriacou Matsi 20, Nicosia, 22 676707, Sunday-Thursday 18:00-24:00, Friday-Saturday 18:00-02:00

Il Baccaro

Oh how I love this bar? So atmospheric, so elegant and so unpretentious. Go there and try their wine, along with their platters and of course, their homemade pizza. I also recommended the highly rated chicken liver pate. If you don’t feel like eating a full meal, their special appetizers are exactly what you need to accompany your wine.

Prodromou 131D, Nicosia, 22 676969, Monday-Saturday: 18:00-01:00

Barrique Wine & Deli

Passion for fine wine was what led three friends to open Barrique Wine Deli (barrique means barrel). A place for wine lovers that also operates as a deli in the morning and then turns into a wine bar. The cellar offers around 250 labels from all over the world, most of which they have imported themselves.

On the menu you will find 30-40 different wines to choose from, to have in a glass, while for an additional €4 you can have wine from the cellar that is not included in the set of options.

You can accompany your drink with meticulously prepared dishes made with products sold at the deli including salads with prosciutto and white grapes, bites such as bresaola rolls filled with spinach and cream cheese and various types of bruschetta. There are also cheese, cold cuts and fruit platters, which can be assembled according to your taste. In October, hot appetizers will also be added in the menu. At the deli, there is cheese for sale from countries like France, Italy and the Netherlands, and savouries mainly from Italy, but that’s not all since a great variety of products like olive oil, different flavoured salt, pâté, foie gras, balsamic vinegar, pasta and risotto are also on offer.

Menandrou 4, Nicosia, 22263777, Monday-Saturday 10:00-01:00, Sunday 18:00-01:00

Artigiano Espresso & Wine Bar

Our favourite eatery in Stasikratous offers excellent food and drink choices, especially as far as wine in concerned. Here, you can also taste over of 16 different wines, a courtesy of Artigiano’s wine preservation system.

Stasikratous 26Α, 22315131, Monday-Friday 8:00-24:00, Saturday 9:00-01:00, Sunday 10:00-24:00

Silver Star Wine Bar

Probably one of the coolest wine venues in town, across the street. Retro-wise decoration, pleasant music and a fantastic wine list from all over the world! At Silver Star you can also enjoy wonderful cocktails. It serves explicitly-local cheese and meat platters.

Sophouli 44-46, Nicosia, 22 666579, Monday-Thursday 17:30-24:30, Friday 17:30-01:30

The Winery

The Winery, is a wine bar in Nicosia that became an instant hit among wine lovers in the capital for its authentic and innovative approach. Housed in a restored building in old Nicosia, it offers a menu created by two sommeliers, owner Yiorgos Ktistis and Yiorgos Loukakis. Wines are grouped by area and the list includes more than 200 labels from 15 different countries. There are 14 wines available by the glass and 12 sweet wines. There are also two barrels of commandaria. What’s unique about The Winery, is their in house wine production which takes place on the spot. Behind the bar, there are special barrels fermenting white, red and rose wine.

The food menu has been prepared by chef Christos Philippou and includes tapas dishes to share. Open in the morning for coffee. Many of the wines are also available for purchase.

Lykourgou 7, Nicosia, 22 51 19 25, Monday-Sunday 10:00-02:00

Vinylio Wine Etc

There’s always something exciting going on at Vinylio wine bar in Limassol. Every Saturday there’s live music from alternative rock to jazz while Sundays are dedicated to cocktails with DJ Andy Panayiotou on the decks from 8.30pm until late. On weekdays, there are events taking place such as ethnic nights and live gigs. Check their facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/vinylio.

33 Agkiris St., Limassol, 96 810119, Tuesday-Sunday 22:00-02:00

Do Wine & Dine

This shop has two floors: the modern and very funky decorated ground floor and the traditional cellar. Where to enjoy your wine, depends on your mood and tastes. Personally, I like the possibility of choosing the atmosphere of my wine bar. You have tremendous freedom and choice as regards wine as they offer about 300 wine labels! The menu includes any delicacies such as pasta, sushi, salads, burgers or breakfast!

Amathountos, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, 25 020056, Monday-Sunday 08:00-23:30

Fine Wine Bar

One of the oldest wine bars in the city, having operated for more than 10 years in Limassol. With a special emphasis on Italian culture, it offers a large collection of Italian wines, without skipping well-known and quality labels from other countries. Along with your drink, you can enjoy excellent Italian food, often accompanied by atmospheric live music. Do not forget to taste the specialty of the shop, the homemade, traditional Italian pizza.

Spyrou Kyprianou 86, Germasoyia, 99 622269, Monday-Saturday 16:00-23:45

Agrovino Wine Bar

If you plan to visit the picturesque village of Lofou soon, put Agrovino Wine Bar on your list. It is a cozy and atmospheric wine bar in the heart of the beautiful stone-built village. Drinking your wine in an authentic, traditional wine village make you feel like a sommelier that traveled in the countryside for tasting. The service is always very friendly, a characteristic of all the inhabitants of the village. Accompany your wine with platters of local cheese, sandwiches, sandwiches and homemade pizza.

Stavrou, Lofou, 25 470002, Monday-Sunday 12:00-23:00

Labyrinthos Wine Bar & Gallery

A new wine bar has opened up in Paphos that operates as gallery and café. Labyrinthos Wine Bar & Gallery is located within a restored building that dates back to 1907. The bar serves more than 85 wine labels from around the world including a range of local wine. There are 15 labels (6 red, 6 white, 3 rose) offered by the glass. Enjoy your drinks with snacks such as stuffed mushrooms and smoked salmon or choose one of the three platters available.

Ayiou Theodorou, Paphos, 26 600145 / 99 425862., Monday-Sunday 18:00-01:00 (closed on Tuesdays)