The best Music Festivals to attend this Summer

AglanJazz 2019

AglanJazz 2019 is held annually, since 2006, at Aglantzia Old Square.

AglanJazz’s aim has always been three-fold:

1. provide a venue for outstanding jazz musicians

2. unite various jazz and music lovers

3. embrace and celebrate diversity, by hosting musicians from Cyprus, Europe and Other Countries

AglanJazz has managed, throughout these years, to bring jazz to the people, and to encourage people of all age and various backgrounds, to enjoy live performances from talented musicians from around the world, free of charge. AglanJazz has become a highly anticipated summertime Festival, by both the Musicians and our loyal fan base, attracting around 4,500 visitors every year.

Jul 2 at 8:30 PM – Jul 3 at 11:55 PM, pin

Kyriakou Karaoli Square. Aglantzia

Windcraft Music Fest

Every August the tiny village of Katydata wakes up to the sound of winds! That’s when world music traditions and jazz, topped with some contemporary sounds, meet up at Windcraft Music Fest for a two-day music fiesta, in which the winds have the leading role; where tradition and modernity co-exist; where you can listen to good music, dance, play, laugh and feel good cheer everywhere!

The 6th edition of Windcraft Music Fest will take place on 10&11 August 2019 with a special focus on “street arts”. Next to an international line-up of bands that will perform on stage, get ready to experience music, dance and visual arts in every corner of the village, just like arts are found in every corner of our life!

Stay tuned for the final programme of concerts, workshops, screenings and other exciting activities!

Aug 10 at 3 PM – Aug 12 at 1 AM

Katidata, Nicosia, Cyprus

The AfroBanana + Friends Festival 2019

17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 JULY 2019

Gialia, Paphos

A 5-Day community festival celebrating arts & music. Watch this space as we’ll be back with more exciting announcements!

Jul 17 at 3 PM – Jul 21 at 6 PM

Val’s Place

Into The Limbo 2019

Undersound proudly presents for the 8th year in a row, the psychedelic stoner rock festival Into The Limbo.

The festival is taking place on July 13th 2019 at the abandoned village of Agios Sozomenos.

LINEUP:

Stoned Jesus (UKR)

Cowboys & Aliens (BE)

Automaton (GR)

Cactus Cult (CY)

Monk Fx (CY)

TICKETS:

Presale: €17

At door: €20

PRESALE POINTS:

Magos Record Shop / Δισκάδικο Ο Μάγος

New Division, Nicosia

Savino Rock Bar

Tapper

Rebelio Bar / Καφέ-Μπαρ Ρεμπελιό

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6 PM – 1 AM

Agios Sozomenos

Sunset Tribes Festival 2019

EUR 25 for the 5th of July

EUR 25 for the 6h of July

54 Artists – 2 Days – 2 Stages

@ unique location at Governors beach, Pentakomo, Limassol, Cyprus.

Friday | 5th of July 2019 | Official Line up |

MAIN STAGE

Harry Bonkers

Les Enfants Terribles

ASMO Brothers

Highjacks

Lake Avalon

Kastis Torrau

Darko Milosevic

PM & Dimi Kass

BOX STAGE

Danny Boy

LEIGH

Valentino Assiotis

Miss O Lee

Mangata

Hani Sama

LOS CIERVOS

Symmetric

DALTON

Jhony DarkMatter

Saturday | 6th of July 2019 | Official Line up |

MAIN STAGE

Dragan

Elenkrig

Tom Tsiamis & Raif

Los Veteranos CY

The Advocate

Paul Angelo & Don Argento

TASH

Paul Anthonee

D-FORMATION

Nick Devon

Nicola P

BOX STAGE

Twist

Onisis

Adzee

Deepna

Alex Borisov

Bam Ele

Steve Richards

Coxy

Niccolas G & Matox

MOSES

Chris Garcia

GIO & Patsiaz

KN

Demi

KONTELLO

INTERNATIONAL DJs (in alphabetical order)

Chris Garcia – USA

Fengaros 2019 / 1 – 3 August / Kato Drys / Cyprus

**It’s here!!!**

We are over the moon to finally share the lineup for the 9th edition of Fengaros Festival! We’re going back to our roots this year, to our beloved village of Kato Drys with three stages and more than forty acts for yet another unforgettable music experience.

We’ll be exploring local talent and showcasing loads of new bands and songwriters, plus bringing some of the most exciting and fresh music from the mediterranean and beyond. We can’t wait to be camping under the stars with you and surrounded by nature in an absolutely gorgeous and ever-evolving traditional village.

Fengaros 2019 / 1 – 3 August / Kato Drys / Cyprus

Info/Line up: www.fengaros.com

Aug 1 at 5 PM – Aug 4 at 3 AM

Kato Drys

Xarkis Festival

Xarkis is an annual, nomadic Festival that travels villages of Cyprus and explores folk, vernacular culture, fluid identities + evolving “Cypriotness”.

It does this through contemporary art + design practices, non-formal education + through experimenting with participatory + socially engaged approaches.

Over a period of five days, a group of selected artists will be invited to work together with our team and the local community, to prepare creative works that will shape the three day Festival.

Aug 16 – Aug 18

Polystipos (Nicosia district)

