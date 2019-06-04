The best Music Festivals to attend this Summer

If you are a music lover don’t miss out these festival this summer.
AglanJazz 2019
AglanJazz 2019 is held annually, since 2006, at Aglantzia Old Square.
AglanJazz’s aim has always been three-fold:
1. provide a venue for outstanding jazz musicians
2. unite various jazz and music lovers
3. embrace and celebrate diversity, by hosting musicians from Cyprus, Europe and Other Countries
AglanJazz has managed, throughout these years, to bring jazz to the people, and to encourage people of all age and various backgrounds, to enjoy live performances from talented musicians from around the world, free of charge. AglanJazz has become a highly anticipated summertime Festival, by both the Musicians and our loyal fan base, attracting around 4,500 visitors every year.
Jul 2 at 8:30 PM – Jul 3 at 11:55 PM, pin
Kyriakou Karaoli Square. Aglantzia
Windcraft Music Fest
Every August the tiny village of Katydata wakes up to the sound of winds! That’s when world music traditions and jazz, topped with some contemporary sounds, meet up at Windcraft Music Fest for a two-day music fiesta, in which the winds have the leading role; where tradition and modernity co-exist; where you can listen to good music, dance, play, laugh and feel good cheer everywhere!
The 6th edition of Windcraft Music Fest will take place on 10&11 August 2019 with a special focus on “street arts”. Next to an international line-up of bands that will perform on stage, get ready to experience music, dance and visual arts in every corner of the village, just like arts are found in every corner of our life!
Stay tuned for the final programme of concerts, workshops, screenings and other exciting activities!
Aug 10 at 3 PM – Aug 12 at 1 AM
Katidata, Nicosia, Cyprus
The AfroBanana + Friends Festival 2019
17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 JULY 2019
Gialia, Paphos
A 5-Day community festival celebrating arts & music. Watch this space as we’ll be back with more exciting announcements!
Jul 17 at 3 PM – Jul 21 at 6 PM
Val’s Place
Into The Limbo 2019
Undersound proudly presents for the 8th year in a row, the psychedelic stoner rock festival Into The Limbo.
The festival is taking place on July 13th 2019 at the abandoned village of Agios Sozomenos.
LINEUP:
Stoned Jesus (UKR)
Cowboys & Aliens (BE)
Automaton (GR)
Cactus Cult (CY)
Monk Fx (CY)
TICKETS:
Presale: €17
At door: €20
PRESALE POINTS:
Magos Record Shop / Δισκάδικο Ο Μάγος
New Division, Nicosia
Savino Rock Bar
Tapper
Rebelio Bar / Καφέ-Μπαρ Ρεμπελιό
Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6 PM – 1 AM
Agios Sozomenos
Sunset Tribes Festival 2019
EUR 25 for the 5th of July
EUR 25 for the 6h of July
54 Artists – 2 Days – 2 Stages
@ unique location at Governors beach, Pentakomo, Limassol, Cyprus.
Friday | 5th of July 2019 | Official Line up |
MAIN STAGE
Harry Bonkers
Les Enfants Terribles
ASMO Brothers
Highjacks
Lake Avalon
Kastis Torrau
Darko Milosevic
PM & Dimi Kass
BOX STAGE
Danny Boy
LEIGH
Valentino Assiotis
Miss O Lee
Mangata
Hani Sama
LOS CIERVOS
Symmetric
DALTON
Jhony DarkMatter
Saturday | 6th of July 2019 | Official Line up |
MAIN STAGE
Dragan
Elenkrig
Tom Tsiamis & Raif
Los Veteranos CY
The Advocate
Paul Angelo & Don Argento
TASH
Paul Anthonee
D-FORMATION
Nick Devon
Nicola P
BOX STAGE
Twist
Onisis
Adzee
Deepna
Alex Borisov
Bam Ele
Steve Richards
Coxy
Niccolas G & Matox
MOSES
Chris Garcia
GIO & Patsiaz
KN
Demi
KONTELLO
INTERNATIONAL DJs (in alphabetical order)
Chris Garcia – USA
https://www.facebook.com/chrisgarciadjfan/
D-FORMATION – Spain
https://www.facebook.com/DFORMATION.Official/
Darko Milosevic – Montenegro
https://www.facebook.com/DarkoMilosevicMusic/
HIGHJACKS – Greece
https://www.facebook.com/highjacks/
Kastis Torrau – Lithuania
https://www.facebook.com/KastisTorrauOfficial/
Lake Avalon – Netherlands
https://www.facebook.com/lakeavalonmusic/
Nick Devon – Greece
https://www.facebook.com/nickdevonofficial/
Paul Anthonee – Greece
https://www.facebook.com/paulanthonee/
Symmetric – Greece
https://www.facebook.com/symmetricofficial/
TASH – Greece
https://www.facebook.com/groups/djtash/about/
The Advocate – Ukraine
https://www.facebook.com/SkyBarKiev/
LOCAL DJs (in alphabetical order)
Adzee
https://www.facebook.com/dj.adzee/
Alek Borisov
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006049126920
ASMO Brothers
https://www.facebook.com/ASMObros/
Bam Ele
https://www.facebook.com/bam.ele
Coxy
https://www.facebook.com/coxy.dj
DALTON
https://www.facebook.com/dalton.off/
Danny Boy
https://www.facebook.com/Dannyboy174/
Demi
https://www.facebook.com/DemiConsta/
Deepna
https://www.facebook.com/DEEPNAdj/
Dimi Kass
https://www.facebook.com/conceptsheep/
Dragan
https://www.facebook.com/dragan.marceta.52
Elenkrig
https://www.facebook.com/vladimir.elenkrig
GIO
https://www.facebook.com/cdjgio
Hani Sama
https://www.facebook.com/samalotusparadise
Johny DarkMatter
https://www.facebook.com/johny.darkmatter.9
KN
https://www.facebook.com/costas.neophytou.7
KONTELLO
https://www.facebook.com/kontelloOfficial/
LEIGH
https://www.facebook.com/leigh.gristock
Les Enfants Terribles
https://www.facebook.com/LesEnfants2014/
LOS CIERVOS
https://www.facebook.com/Los-Ciervos-1379685278841905/
Los Veteranos CY
https://www.facebook.com/losveteranoscy/
Mangata
https://www.facebook.com/Mangatacy/
Matox
https://www.facebook.com/mylogorge
Miss O Lee
https://www.facebook.com/missolee
MOSES
https://www.facebook.com/THISISMYHOUSE.OFFICIAL/
Nicola P
https://www.facebook.com/NicolaPOfficial/
Nicolas G
https://www.facebook.com/nicolas.georgiades1
Onisis
https://www.facebook.com/Onisis.hkt
Patsiaz
https://www.facebook.com/panayiotis.patsias.9
Paul Angelo & Don Argento
https://www.facebook.com/paulangelodonargento/
PM
https://www.facebook.com/pmcyprus/
Raif
https://www.facebook.com/Raif-128050787250219/
Steve Richards
https://www.facebook.com/SteveRichardsOfficial/
Tom Tsiamis
https://www.facebook.com/tom.tsiamis
Twist
https://www.facebook.com/DDJTA/
Valentino Assiosti
https://www.facebook.com/valentino-assioti-405892282849537/
Harry Bonkers
https://www.facebook.com/HarryBonkersOfficial
Fengaros 2019 / 1 – 3 August / Kato Drys / Cyprus
**It’s here!!!**
We are over the moon to finally share the lineup for the 9th edition of Fengaros Festival! We’re going back to our roots this year, to our beloved village of Kato Drys with three stages and more than forty acts for yet another unforgettable music experience.
We’ll be exploring local talent and showcasing loads of new bands and songwriters, plus bringing some of the most exciting and fresh music from the mediterranean and beyond. We can’t wait to be camping under the stars with you and surrounded by nature in an absolutely gorgeous and ever-evolving traditional village.
Info/Line up: www.fengaros.com
Aug 1 at 5 PM – Aug 4 at 3 AM
Kato Drys
Xarkis Festival
Aug 16 – Aug 18
Polystipos (Nicosia district)
Praxia Aresti