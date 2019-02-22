The best brunch spots in Cyprus

By Natassa Georgiou

If you want to keep up with the times, not be banal and have an excuse to wake up late at the weekend, you have to include brunch in your weekly schedule!

Estrella

After Greece, Estrella moved to Cyprus, in a fully renovated mansion in Larnaca. You have to try their breakfast pizza with village sesame bread, 2 eggs, Greek cheese and bacon, their white omelette with salmon and avocado and the peinirli with chicken meatballs and egg. They also serve salads and burgers, of which the star is the Estrella fried chicken burger. Their sweets list includes dishes such as the banana bread with banana cream cheese and caramel cappuccino, the red velvet pancakes and the shop’s trademark: the bougatsan – a combination of bougatsa and croissant – filled with bougatsa cream and cinnamon.

Nikolaou Laniti 27, Larnaca, 96 625505. Monday-Sunday 08:00 – 22:00

Get Fresh

Brunch at Get Fresh, a favourite haunt for healthy food, is a truly special affair. Baked goods are done spectacularly well: the beautiful display of meals and delicacies by the door is a promise. The menu includes consistently excellent breakfast standards such as the Super Scrambled eggs with spinach, edamame, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, fresh red pepper and slices of raw zucchini. If you are a fan of Scandinavian cuisine, opt for the Copenhagen Special, which is really a buffet served in a single dish, with scrambled eggs, a mini pot of granola with yoghurt, brie and gouda cheese slices, mini croissants, a baguette with strawberry marmalade and raw honey. Yes, its super filling. If you are allergic to gluten, they serve gluten-free pancakes made with spelt and served with banana and maple syrup; you can also add salad and eggs. Their most popular dishes include the Benedict and Florentine eggs, the Enginneers salad and the English breakfast. Try their pressed juice Wonder Root No1 with beetroot, ginger, apple and lemon or the sensational Detox.

4D A. Demetriou, 22 667 332, Nicosia

Bakery Kafeneio

In this gourmet shop, you’ll find alternative healthy eating suggestions, including gluten-free snacks and desserts, healthy salads, smoothies, various vegetarian and pure vegan dishes. Try the Matcha cheesecake without gluten and sugar, the sandwich with coconut yoghurt, mango, fresh peppermint and black chocolate or the one with avocado, salmon, radish and capers.

Evelthontos 4, Limassol, 25 106881, Monday 9:30-16:00, Tuesday-Saturday 9:00-16:00.

Zest

Zest serves lunch daily and brunch on the weekend. You will feel like being in a London café as soon as you step inside it. The two owners have created a beautiful urban space with a less busy theme, light colour wood, marble countertops, and black detailing. At the front, there are shelves with a selection of organic products for sale, some of which are also found in the menu. All types of quinoa, muesli, dried fruit, different kinds of sugar, rice and olive oil, pasta, canned legumes, and even a range of baby food. You can sit down and order coffee, selected and roasted just for Zest by selected suppliers. The house blend always remains unchanged, while the single origin varieties change from time to time. There is also tea, ranging from Irish Breakfast to Green and Mountain. They also make enjoyable cakes, which you can have with your hot drink. When we went there, there was an unbelievable cake with chocolate and candied orange slices. There is also breakfast in the morning, and their own granola is worth a try. As for lunch, there are creative salads and interesting dishes. They don’t always feature the same food on the menu; they are very particular about using local, seasonal and fresh products. This goes hand in hand with the philosophy of the shop.

Monday-Friday 08:00-17:30 and Saturday 10:00-15:00, 14 Vasilissis Friderikis, Nicosia, 22 314 344.

To Kafe tis Chrysanthi’s

I loved this cute cafe from my first visit there with my dog. Besides being friendly, to Kafe tis Chrysanthi’s ticks other boxes such as service, variety, taste, quality, quantity and price. They serve all-day breakfast, with their omelettes and sandwiches stealing the spotlight. If you are hungry, try the Grand Breakfast, a combination of Cypriot and English breakfast as well as the juicy omelette with feta, sun-dried tomatoes and the hot panini with avocado, mozzarella and basil. They also serve crepes and waffles.

Nikolaou Rossou, Larnaca, 24 256262. Monday-Sunday 08:00 – 24:00

To Mpakaliko tou Hapsi

Staying true to his roots, Marios Hapsis created a little gem, using solely fresh quality products from Agros. You will visit this little coffee shop to have the full Cyprus breakfast experience: a platter with three eggs, smoked and wined lountza (Cypriot cured meat), crispy bacon, halloumi of the day with commandaria, dried figs with honey, fresh anari with grape honey, kefalotyri, tomatoes, cucumbers, butters, jams and bread. They also serve sandwiches in village bread and pitta. Booking necessary on Sunday.

Agros Avenue 114, Agros, Limassol, 99 409108, Friday: 16.00 – 02.00, Saturday- Sunday: 08.00 – 2.00

Aelia Wellness Retreat

How does the idea of enjoying your brunch in a zen environment with live music, sound? In Aelia Wellness Retreat, you have the chance to experience an extraordinary experience. In its unique menu you can find German sausages marinated with fresh herbs and bacon in pitta with homemade tzatziki, a Mexican omelette with chicken, sweet peppers, fresh cream and herbs from the garden. Also, fresh poached free-range eggs with quinoa, homemade hummus and mango sauce served with American french fries. Finally, green souffle with fresh spinach and Greek feta, all while listening to live jazz music every Sunday.

Grigori Afxentiou 150, Analiontas, Nicosia, 22 015590. Monday and Saturday 10:30 – 13:00.

Omikron Brunch

The name gives away that this place specialises in brunch, every day, all day. There’s nothing missing from their menu: eggs, poached and scrambled, on different kinds of bread, with prosciutto, bacon, sausage, salmon, spinach, asparagus and avocado. Also, superfood salads with sauces and sides, as well as sandwiches, toasts and bagels, granola, fresh fruit and of course pancake stacks. Besides their fresh coffee, they also serve pure smoothies and milkshakes.

25 Martiou Paphos, 26955965. Monday-Friday 07:00 – 22:00, Saturday-Sunday 08:00 – 22:00

La Isla

La Isla is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Limassol. It is exactly above the sea, making it a great choice for you to spend a sunny Cypriot winter day. Their menu includes dishes made with interesting ingredients, correctly combined and nicely presented. Eggs Benedict, just like they should be in an English muffin with hollandaise sauce, scrambled eggs on a multigrain bread with sweet potato, Greek feta, cherry tomatoes and chives, rolled omelette with smoked salmon, goat’s cheese and avocado, salad with quinoa baked in coconut milk, dark chocolate sprinkles, fresh seasonal fruits and honey, as well as pancakes and freshly-baked butter and chocolate croissants.

Amathountos 17, Limassol, 25 310310, Tuesday – Saturday 09:00 – 12:00, Sunday 09:00 – 13:00

Edem’s Yard

Housed in a traditional building behind the busy roads of Ermou and Phoinikoudes, at Edem’s yard you can find your oasis in the city! Here, brunch holds a special place on the menu, offering an exceptional taste experience. The Sweet Bacon is an excellent choice to tickle the taste buds, including pancakes with buttermilk and caramelized bacon in carob, as well as the French brioche with cinnamon and nutmeg. Additionally, you can pick from a range of salads, sandwiches or delicious hot dishes, while fresh, revitalizing juices are ideal for boosting your metabolism.

Karaoli 8, Larnaca, 99847781, Tuesday- Sunday: 9.00-18.00