The animals of Athalassa National Park

Pictures posted by the Forestry Department on Facebook show the wildlife in Athalassa National Park.
Located on the south-eastern edge of the city of Nicosia, Athalassa National Forest Park is an oasis of greenery set across an area of 840 hectares, with many endemic, indigenous and adventive trees, shrubs and herbs.
Its network of trails – covering 20 kilometres – makes it a popular place for cycling, walking and dog walking (on a designated pathway).
The Botanical Gardens are open daily and are free of charge to visit, whilst the grounds of the park also incorporate a Visitor’s Centre that provides information about the environmental features of the park.
