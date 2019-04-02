The all-new BMW 3 Series unveiled

The official presentation of the all-new BMW 3 Series to the Cyprus market was held at the Pilakoutas Showroom in Nicosia and the BMW Showroom in Limassol. On Saturday, March 23, from 10am to 6pm, visitors had the opportunity to get a closer look and experience the seventh generation of the legendary BMW sports sedan.
Also visitors enjoyed the experience of the pure roadster of BMW, the all-new Z4.
BMW’s ultimate sports sedan, boasts fully dynamic design language, cutting-edge technology, and a new, amazing capability: it recognises your voice and heeds your very desire! Just say “Hey BMW”!
The seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series is ready to drive us into the future, with its pioneering design. With more powerful engines for unparalleled performance, it continues the successful tradition of its predecessors, while remaining the benchmark for the market’s premium sedan category.
Its bigger dimensions, dynamic design and reduced drag coefficient are but a few of its distinctive characteristics. In terms of exterior design, these include the familiar BMW kidney grill, the contour lines on the hood, and the new, longer headlights that stretch around the corners of the car’s body.
For more information: please call at 77 77 16 00 or visit www.bmw.com.cy