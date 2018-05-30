The 5 most attractive beaches in Ayia Napa & Protaras

Are you visiting Cyprus this summer or are you a Cypriot looking for the best beaches in Ayia Napa and Protaras?

We have gathered for you in just one articles the most popular and attractive beaches in Ayia Napa and Protaras. It is no secret and no wonder that these two areas of Famagusta District attract most of the tourists who visit our island. The blue flag beaches are of course the reason.

Nissi Bay Beach – Blue Flag

Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa has been ranked third among social network Instagram’s most popular and most-photographed beaches and has been placed 25th on a list of the world’s best beaches in 2018.

Located 3.5 km west from the centre of the popular tourist resort of Agia Napa, the 300-metre long beach of Nissi Bay is famous for its small islet and its sand lane – a natural phenomenon that is a landmark in the region.

Comprised of coast and rocky formation on its central and western part, the beach has fine, golden sands and calm, crystal-clear seawaters that are sheltered against winds. It is considered among the most beautiful beaches on the island, thanks to the famous islet located a short distance from the coastline, whilst the beach of Makronisos is easily accessible, along with its archaeological site of the Makronissos Tombs.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst there a variety of accommodation restaurants and kiosks in the area.

Protaras Beach (Fig Tree Bay) – Blue Flag

With more than 30,000 posts on instagram by people from all over the world who have paid a visit, Fig Tree Bay is rightfully the second most famous beach in Cyprus right after Nissi Beach and one of the most famous beaches in Europe.

Located in the popular tourist resort of Protaras in the popular holiday town of Paralimni, the popular beach of Protaras – better known as Fig Tree Bay – boasts fine, golden sands and crystal-clear waters. It takes its name from a single, solitary fig tree that has been there since the 17th century.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst the general area has a variety of accommodation, restaurants and kiosks.

Konnos Beach – Blue Flag

A little piece of island paradise.

Situated 4 km east of the centre of the popular resort of Agia Napa – on the road between Cape Gkreko and Protaras – the 200-metre long beach of Konnos is one of the most picturesque on the island.

The last beach delineating the boundaries between Agia Napa and Paralimni, Konnos is small and idyllic, and covered in fine golden sand. Its calm and crystal clear seawaters are sheltered from heavy winds.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, a beach bar with music, and water sports facilities. There is also a transit point for small boats as the adjacent beaches provide bays for anchoring boats and diving. There are high-end hotels overlooking the beach, and restaurants and convenience stores nearby.

The path towards the beach takes you through pine trees and greenery, whilst the view from the top is truly breathtaking. The beach offers access to all that the National Forest Park – which is on the Natura 2000 network of European protected sites – offers, including hiking and diving.

Agia Thekla Beach

A beautiful natural beach.

Located 6,5 km west of the centre of the popular resort of Agia Napa, the 300-metre long beach of Agia Thekla is a beautiful coastal stretch that is located within the SPA (special protected area) of the Natura 2000 network.

As a sandy, natural beach, it has a rocky bottom covered in fine, golden sands, and its crystal-clear seawaters are relatively calm.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst there is a convenience store located close by, and the general area has a variety of restaurants and kiosks.

The beach is named after the saint Agia Thekla, to whom the nearby carved temple and the new white church are dedicated.

Vathia Gonia Beach – Blue Flag

Coast of calm seawaters with a lack of winds.

Located 2.2km west of the centre of the popular resort of Agia Napa, the 300-metre long beach of Vathia Gonia is a beautiful coastal stretch that is located 400 metres east of the more crowded Nissi Bay.

As a sandy beach with a natural rocky bay, it is covered in fine, golden sands, and its crystal-clear seawaters are relatively calm. There is a complete lack of headwinds at the beach.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports facilities, whilst there is accommodation and a variety of restaurants located close by. An innovative system (Seatrac) that offers autonomous full access to the sea for the disabled, is installed on the beach.

Praxia Aresti, Courtesy of the CTO