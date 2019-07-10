The 4 most attractive beaches in Limassol

The most attractive and clean beaches in Limassol are found outside the city. In total there are 33 beaches in Limassol and some of them have a Blue Flag.

Pissouri Beach – Blue Flag

The naturally stunning resort of the greater Lemesos (Limassol) area.

Located 30km west of Lemesos [midway between Lemesos and Pafos (Paphos)], Pissouri Bay is the tourist resort of the village of Pissouri. The coast has seen its popularity soar thanks to its stunning, natural beauty and the resort facilities now found in the area.

The beach has fine, golden sands, multicoloured small pebbles, and its clean waters are relatively calm. Its surroundings are further enhanced by the spectacular white cliffs of Cape Aspro (Cape ‘white’) on either side, making it one of the most picturesque coastlines on the island.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, sun beds, umbrellas, water sports and a beach volleyball court. There are five public footpaths, with two of them offering disabled access.

The west end of the bay leads to the headland of Asprorotsos (‘white rock’) that protrudes from the sea. At its end, there are small, sandy coves. The views from the top are spectacular, whilst you may also get a glimpse of the wild birds that visit the area, including falcons. The beach is often a breeding ground for sea turtles.

The nearby area has a variety of restaurants, cafes, kiosks and shops. The village of Pissouri itself is also worth visiting and retains its charming, traditional character.

Governor’s Beach – Blue Flag

A beach of contrasting dark sands and white rock.

Located by Pentakomo village, about 10 km east of the main hotel district of Lemesos (Limassol), the famous Governor’s Beach is one of the most popular coastal areas of the island, and is characterized by chalk white rocks that extend into the deep blue sea.

Comprised of two parts (Governor’s and Kalymnos), the first section of Governor’s beach has dark grey sands and uneven surfaces, whereas the second section (Kalymnos) – which lies around 200 m west of Governor’s beach – is replaced by flat ground and a long, narrow stretch of sandy coastline. Both boast calm, clean seawaters and provide a fantastic setting for walking amidst nature, as such they are popular with all, including families with small children.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, a children’s playground, beach cafes and a nearby camping site (Kalymnos). There are also several traditional restaurants, known for their fresh fish.

Zapalo Beach – Α secret paradise

Zapalo Beach is hidden in Epiksopi Village in Limassol. It is a wild and hidden bay also called Tripitis. More specifically it is found after the Curium Archaelogical sites and the Temple of Apollon Hylates towards Paphos. Here you can experience astonishing sunsets, you can swim in clean waters or you can fish at the small fishing port. Bird watchers also visit the beach quite often.

Santa Barbara Beach – Blue Flag

A beach that offers snorkelling and ancient history.

Located at the famous coastal resort of Agios Tychonas in the Lemesos (Limassol) district, the beach of Santa Barbara is peaceful and chic.

Comprised of sand with some rocks, the clean seawaters are further enhanced by an artificial reef, with the ancient Amathounta port offering excellent opportunities for snorkelling. There is a scenic footpath that leads westwards, passing the ancient city and the port of Amathounta.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds and umbrellas. There are a variety of accommodation, restaurants and kiosks in the general area.

Courtesy of the CTO