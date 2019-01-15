The 3 most attractive beaches in Paphos

Paphos is famous for its important archaeological sites, for the birth of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and of course for the beautiful beaches.

We have found for you the 3 best beaches in Paphos District to visit this summer.

There are 27 beaches in Paphos along 50km of coastline.

Coral Bay Beach – Blue Flag

A coast that ranks amongst the loveliest of the region.

Located in the Pafos (Paphos) region in Pegeia – a thriving tourist resort – the 500-metre long, Coral Bay Beach is considered to be one of the loveliest coasts of the area.

The sands are deep golden, and the clean seawaters here are calm and shallow, making it a popular choice for all, including families with children. The beach is enclosed by a pair of limestone headlands and has abundant greenery, further enhancing its beauty.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, dustbins, recycling bins and water sports. There are a variety of restaurants, fish taverns, cafes, bars, kiosks and accommodation in the area.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October.

Access is easy by foot, bike, bus or car, with car-parking available and bus stop nearby.

The beach also offers disabled access.

GPS coordinates: Lat: 34.854982 Lon: 32.368063

Camping Site (Dasoudi Beach), Polis Chrysochous – Blue Flag

A favourite beach to camp on.

Located in the popular and thriving tourist resort of Polis Chrysochous in the Pafos (Paphos) region, the Camping Site beach is a favourite camping spot, with its mixture of sand and pebbles.

Set amidst greenery, the clean seawaters here are calm and shallow. Thanks to its lovely natural surroundings, campers and beachgoers can also enjoy a walk through a nature trail, as well as sleeping under the stars to the lullaby of the waves.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas, dustbins, recycling bins and water sports. There are also a variety of restaurants, fish taverns, cafes, bars, kiosks and accommodation in the area.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October.

Access is easy by bike, bus or car, with car-parking available. The site cannot be reached by foot.

The beach also offers disabled access.

GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.043168 Lon: 32.417484

Laourou Beach – Blue Flag

A pretty resort beach.

Located in the resort of Pegeia in the Pafos (Paphos) region, the pretty beach of Laourou boasts golden sands and calm, clean seawaters.

Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and water sports.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October.

Access is easy by foot, bike, bus or car, with car-parking available.

GPS coordinates: Lat: 34.947941 Lon: 32.313164

Courtesy of CTO