The 14th Ayia Napa Medieval Festival begins on Saturday

The Ayia Napa Medieval Festival is an annual event that transports all its visitors to the fairytale world of medieval times, where crusaders, knights, princes and princesses roamed the world.

The 14th Ayia Napa Medieval Festival takes place between 12 – 19 October 2019 at Ayia Napa’s central square near the famous Medieval Monastery.

The purpose of the festival is to reproduce medieval Cyprus and how this period left its mark on the island’s cultural heritage.

The medieval events include medieval theatrical plays, street theatre performances, music concerts and dance performances performed by various European dance groups. Besides the entertainment section, visitors can also enjoy the medieval market where products such as wine and food are sold as well as medieval workshops like basketry and pottery. Visitors also marvel at the medieval exhibitions depicting medieval items.

The opening will be held at 8.00pm by Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.

The entrance is free for everyone.