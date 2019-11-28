That’s Amore! Great Italian food in Limassol

Classic Italian comfort food cooked with love by real Italian mamma… Sounds good, isn’t it?
Now we have a chance to enjoy it anytime we want by virtue of two Italian ladies living in Cyprus. Recently they have opened this charming spot, where they cook traditional Italian recipes. One of them makes the pasta and the other makes the pizzas.
A small Italian restaurant with only four tables inside and two outside.
The food is very good and the menu is comprised by four types of pasta of the week. They serve tagliatelle with seven different sauces and piadina sotille (thin pizza crust folded in two) filled with a variety of ingredients. You can also find it in a sweet version with nutella.
In the menu there is also pizza aka piadizza which you can top with prosciutto, spicy salami and vegetables as well as salads and tiramisu and panna cotta for dessert.
Chrysanthou Mylona 5, Limassol
Tel 25368837
Tuesday-Saturday 11:00-22:00