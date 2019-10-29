Terra Santa Catholic Church

erra Santa is the church of the Latin community of Larnaka (Larnaca) and is also known as Santa Maria delle Grazie. The architectural style of the convent combines impressive Renaissance and Baroque characteristics.

Franciscan monk Callixte Martel founded the church and the convent in 1596, mainly to house Latin pilgrims visiting the Holy Land. In 1724, a larger church and convent replaced the original buildings, which in turn were demolished in 1842 to be replaced by the present church structures.

The Catholic nuns of Italian origin at the convent have a long tradition of philanthropic services to the community of the town. They currently run an old people’s home on the church grounds.

Region: Larnaka

Address: Terra Santa 8

Contact No: Tel: +357 24 642 858

Operating Hours: Church hours.

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays.

Entrance Fee: Free

Website: www.cypruscatholicchurch.org

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.