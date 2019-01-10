Tender documents issued for first stage of EuroAsia Interconnector

EuroAsia Interconnector Limited, the project promoter of EuroAsia Interconnector, said on Thursday that it is selecting the manufacturers for the construction of Stage 1 of the multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme.

EuroAsia Interconnector is a leading European Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10), also labelled as an “electricity highway” by the European Commission, connecting the national grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece (Crete-Attica) and creating a reliable energy bridge between the continents of Asia and Europe allowing bi-directional transmission of electricity.

The EuroAsia Interconnector electricity link provides substantial social and economic benefits to the citizens of the involved countries, ends the energy isolation of Cyprus and Greece’s largest island – Crete, and ensures the security of supply, while creating an alternative electricity corridor connecting the East Mediterranean to Europe, it added.

In Stage 1 of the project, the HVDC Interconnector is designed for a transmission capacity of 1.000 MW, and upon full deployment the transmission capacity will be 2.000 MW.

The construction of the EuroAsia Interconnector will be developed under four tender procedures which are currently in progress. The four Contract Notices that were published on April 17, 2018 in the Tenders Electronic Daily (TED) of the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with DIRECTIVE 2014/25/EU are the following:

EuroAsia Interconnector VSC-HVDC Converters

Publication Number: 2018/S 074-165446 – Estimated Contract Value: EUR 1.020.000.000

EuroAsia Interconnector HVDC Submarine Cables and Land Cables for Link 1: Israel – Cyprus

Publication Number: 2018/S 074-165453 – Estimated Contract Value: EUR 440.000.000

EuroAsia Interconnector HVDC Submarine Cables and Land Cables for Link 2: Cyprus – Crete

Publication Number: 2018/S 074-165450 – Estimated Contract Value: EUR 1.270.000.000

EuroAsia Interconnector HVDC Submarine Cables and Land Cables for Link 3: Crete – Attica

Publication Number: 2018/S 074-165452 – Estimated Contract Value: EUR 535.000.000

The “EuroAsia Interconnector VSC-HVDC Converters” contract encompasses the design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of the four HVDC-VSC Converters as a multi-terminal system and the four sea-electrodes including the MVDC submarine cables that will connect them together. One Converter and its associated sea-electrode will be installed in each of the four locations, namely Israel, Cyprus, Crete and Attica.

The HVDC Submarine Cables and Land Cables contracts for each of the three links encompasses the design, manufacture, testing, supply and installation of the HVDC submarine and land cables.

The company said the project drew the attention of all major HVDC Converter manufacturers and all major HVDC Cable manufacturers and installers, who requested to participate in the tender for the construction of this challenging electricity interconnection. The pre-selection phase has been completed and all candidates have been notified about the decision regarding their request to participate in the procedure.

Furthermore, it has successfully concluded a series of individual meetings with all successful converter and cable manufacturers in order to inform the selected candidates regarding the status of the project, the tender process that will be followed and to exchange ideas about the technical aspects and challenges of the project.

Following these meetings and in order to accelerate the procurement process, the company decided to submit the Tender documents to all successful converter and cable manufacturers for an initial round of consultation prior the official submission of the Invitation to Tender (ITT).

“We would like to take this opportunity and thank all participants for their interest in the EuroAsia Interconnector Project and wish every success to all selected candidates. We would like to ensure all Tenderers that the contracts will be awarded in full compliance with the principles of transparency, non-discrimination and equal treatment,” it added..

As the Project Promoter of PCI 3.10 in its entirety, the company said it was proceeding with the implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector in full compliance with the facilitation process of the European Commission and in accordance with the conclusions of the Technical Committee that will ensure the interoperability of the 1.000 MW multi-terminal EuroAsia Interconnector Israel – Cyprus – Crete – Attica, with the expected dates of operation of the first two sections of the project to be:

PCI 3.10.3-Internal line between Korakia, Crete (GR) and Attica region (GR) – June 2022

PCI 3.10.2 – Interconnection between Kofinou (CY) and Korakia, Crete (GR) – December 2023

