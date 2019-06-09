Menu
15 fire engines called to fire at a block of flats in London

June 9, 2019 at 6:33pm
Fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in east London on Sunday. The fire brigade said around 100 firefighters are dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.

No injuries have so far been reported, a London Ambulance spokesman said, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.

More to follow

