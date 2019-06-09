15 fire engines called to fire at a block of flats in London

Fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in east London on Sunday. The fire brigade said around 100 firefighters are dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.
No injuries have so far been reported, a London Ambulance spokesman said, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.
#Barking
BREAKING: A huge blaze has erupted in a new build block of apartments believed to be Barking Riverside on De Pass Gardens in east London.
London Fire Brigade say they have around 70 firefighters at the scene.
Video: @MarceVercellesi pic.twitter.com/cC0BYN6gGt
— London 999 Feed (@999London) June 9, 2019
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking.
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2019
