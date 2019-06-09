15 fire engines called to fire at a block of flats in London

Fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in east London on Sunday. The fire brigade said around 100 firefighters are dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block. No injuries have so far been reported, a London Ambulance spokesman said, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene. #Barking

BREAKING: A huge blaze has erupted in a new build block of apartments believed to be Barking Riverside on De Pass Gardens in east London. London Fire Brigade say they have around 70 firefighters at the scene. Video: @MarceVercellesi pic.twitter.com/cC0BYN6gGt — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 9, 2019 Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/7eT1naDFbO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2019 More to follow