Temple bar cafe

If you’re looking for a relaxed evening out then Temple Pub and Café in the heart of Paphos is the place to go. Situated in ‘uptown’ Paphos, Temple is set in a beautifully restored colonial building full of character and has both an indoor and outdoor seating area. The interior features plenty of wood and stone and an open fireplace adds to the atmosphere during the winter months. A well stocked bar and a good choice of culinary dishes ensure Temple is a popular destination with customers of all ages. A favourite of students during the holidays, Temple also attracts more senior visitors and regular events keep the ambience fresh and exciting. Live music is a specialty, from well known rock bands to reggae, blues and jazz, there are always regular events happening. They also have live DJ sets, beer festivals and host regular parties. As well as a long list of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and coffees, a good selection of beers is available and the staff are friendly and welcoming. Imported and local spirits are on offer and all are reasonable priced. The outdoor courtyard is packed during the summer months and Temple has established a regular client base. This is a place to go for a casual evening and most people dress to reflect this, although the glamorous set wouldn’t feel out of place. Temple has an artistic vibe about it and many artists, musicians and painters are among the regular visitors. In the evenings, Paphos party goers often visit Temple to meet up with friends and enjoy a drink before moving onto the town’s clubs. As the pub is set in the heart of Paphos, finding a parking space can sometimes prove difficult but a municipal car park is situated just a short stroll away. A visit to Temple is fun, relaxed and enjoyable and will leave you wanting to come back again.

1st April Str

Paphos, Paphos, Cyprus 8011

Tel. 96 727314