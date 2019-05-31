Temperatures to edge down over weekend, dust again on Sunday

Temperatures will edge down to below 40 C tomorrow — but only just — after hitting 42 C in Nicosia for three consecutive days.

The latest weather forecast notes that a warm air mass is affecting the area. Saturday will be mainly fine with some high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 39 C inland, 33 C on the coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will see increased high cloud and dust in the atmosphere. No significant change is expected in temperatures which will remain well above average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures on Friday were Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 36 C, Paphos Airport 27 C, Frenaros 37 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chysochous 37 C.

