Temperatures set to hit 40 degrees on Wednesday

Temperatures could hit 40 degrees on Wednesday, the Met Office’s Iasonas Christodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency on Monday.

He said that there will be a slight and temporary drop to 37 degrees tomorrow, after the thermometer showed 38 C today.

However, a new 40 degrees heatwave is expected to hit the island later this week, which is expected to last until Saturday.

Christodoulou also added that the level of humidity in Cyprus has been especially high near the coast, which explains the patchy fog and the formation of low clouds in the last week.

According to the Met Office, however, the average highest temperature last month was 38.3 degrees, marginally down on last year’s 38.4 C. The average low was 22.4 degrees compared to last year’s 23 C.

For June, the average highest was 36 C and the average low 20.1 compared to 34.4 and 20.2 in the same month in 2018.