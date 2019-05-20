Menu
Local

Temperatures at 35 C inland with dust forecast from tomorrow

May 20, 2019 at 7:23am
A warm air mass is affecting the area. There will be dust in the atmosphere with levels rising at intervals as from tomorrow.

Monday will be mainly fine, with increased high cloud at intervals. Low cloud and fog in the east and south coasts early in the morning will soon disperse.

Temperatures will be around 35 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 27 C on the remaining coasts and 26 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased fine cloud at intervals and the possibility of  localised low cloud or light fog in places. Temperatures will drop to 18 C inland, the south and east coasts and around 16 C on remaining coasts and the mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of increased high and medium level cloud.

Temperatures will edge up further to above average for the time of year.

 

