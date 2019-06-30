Temperature to rise slightly above average in coming days, Met Office says

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area. The weather in the afternoon will be mainly clear, with increased cloud locally which may bring isolated showers or storms mainly in the mountains, inland and possibly on the south and western coasts.

The temperature will fall to 24 degrees C inland, south and on the eastern coast, around 22 on the rest of the coast and around 15 in the mountains.

Tomorrow it will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will reach 35 inland, around 33 on the south coast, around 31 on other coastal areas and around 26 in the mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mainly clear. The temperature will increase gradually, mainly inland and on higher ground, to reach above average for time of year.