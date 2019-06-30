Teenager arrested for carrying 12-inch knife

A teenager was arrested on Saturday in Famagusta district for carrying a 12-inch knife.

Yesterday two persons reported to the police that a 19-year old, carrying a wooden bat, entered illegally their courtyard, threatened them and hit them on the head and the face.

Both persons, a 36-year old man and a 57-year old woman, went to Famagusta General Hospital for medical treatment. The woman had no injuries but the man had a head injury which were treated.

Police located and arrested the teenager, having found in his possession a 12 inch knife.

Xylofagou police continue investigations into the incident.