Menu
Local

Teenager arrested for carrying 12-inch knife

June 30, 2019 at 8:42am
Edited by

A teenager was arrested on Saturday in Famagusta district for carrying a 12-inch knife.

Yesterday two persons reported to the police that a 19-year old, carrying a wooden bat, entered illegally their courtyard, threatened them and hit them on the head and the face.

Both persons, a 36-year old man and a 57-year old woman, went to Famagusta General Hospital for medical treatment. The woman had no injuries but the man had a head injury which were treated.

Police located and arrested the teenager, having found in his possession a 12 inch knife.

Xylofagou police continue investigations into the incident.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 30, 2019

Anastasiades: Sincere thanks to all who wished me well

Maria Myles
Local
June 30, 2019

Temperature to rise slightly above average in coming days, Met Office says

Maria Myles
Local
June 30, 2019

Personal items worth 8,500 euro stolen from house in Sotera

Maria Myles