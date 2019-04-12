Teen driver caught with 40 firecrackers, no driving licence or insurance

A 17 year old youth from the Larnaca district has been charged with a series of offences after police discovered 40 firecrackers inside the car he was driving without insurance or a driving licence.

The youth was stopped on the road outside Pyla. In the car police found 40 firecrackers which were confiscated.

He and two other youths who were in the car with him, also aged 17, were taken to the police station where they were charged with illegal possession of explosives.

The young driver was also charged for driving without a licence or insurance..