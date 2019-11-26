Menu
“Technical reasons” behind explosions in military depot in north Cyprus

November 26, 2019 at 6:12pm
“Technical reasons” were behind last September’s consecutive explosions and a fire in a military depot at Ayios Epiktitos in breakaway north Cyprus, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report by the Turkish Cypriot “authorities” gave no further details.

It did say, however, that neither arson nor sabotage was behind the terrifying event which took place at around 2am on September 13.

It also said that ammunition had been transferred at a safer area and that all safety measures were taken.

There were no fatalities at the time, but some minor injuries were reported because of glass shards that scattered because of the explosions.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire preceded the explosions opposite the Acapulco Hotel in Ayios Epiktitos.

The hotel and residents from the nearby area were evacuated because of the fire and electricity in the region had been cut off as a precaution.

