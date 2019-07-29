Technical Committee for cultural heritage to expedite procedures to repair Guerini Bastion

The Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage, together with UNDP, have undertaken to expedite procedures to repair part of the Venetian Walls in the Turkish occupied north of the island after a large chunk collapsed last week.

The Venetian Walls were built in the sixteenth century during the Venetian rule of Cyprus. They form a circle and are fortified by eleven heart-shaped bastions and an eighty-metre wide protective moat. The original walls were built in the fourteenth century by the Franks and enclosed a much larger area.

Part of Guerini Bastion in the Turkish-held north collapsed on Friday.

Greek Cypriot co-chairman of the committee, Takis Hadjidemetriou, told CNA that together with UNDP representatives, they visited the site last week and decided to take urgent action to repair the walls which had collapsed. For this, they adopted urgent measures which include a study and a report to be drafted and then a contractor hired to undertake the repairs by fall.

Both Hadjidemetriou and Turkish Cypriot co-chairman Ali Tuncay have raised the issue on their social media accounts, depicting the extent of the disaster.

The Republic Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)