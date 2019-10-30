Menu
Team from Turkey helps probe into crash of light aircraft in occupied north

October 30, 2019 at 1:10pm
Two investigators from Turkey’s civil aviation department arrived in Turkish occupied north Cyprus on Wednesday morning to help in an investigation into yesterday’s crash of a light aircraft that resulted in the death of the two pilots on board, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that there was an explosion before the light training aircraft crashed near the runway at Lefkoniko Airport.

The two victims were named as Serkan Ozcezarli and Hakan Cetinkaya, both aged 46.

According to the Turkish  Cypriot media both men were highly experienced pilots who had brought the aircraft from Italy where they had trained for two months.

The ICP Ventura ultralight two seater had been intended to be used for the shooting of a Turkish film “The future husband”, according to the aviation sports federation, it added.

Two Turkish experts have already joined the investigation. They will need three days to collect the necessary information and their findings are expected within a month, one of the two was quoted as saying.

The small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed shortly after noon on Tuesday near the terminal at Lefkoniko airport while on a training flight.

Light aircraft crashes in occupied north Cyprus, two killed

 

