Tax office says it’s time to file tax returns

The Tax Department said on Monday that Income Tax Return for Individuals (Employee/Self Employed) can be submitted via the TAXISnet system, at https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy/login.jsp.
The deadline for employees is July 31, 2019 and for the self-employed without audited accounts, September 30, 2019.
Tax payers must be registered with the TaxisNet system – Direct Taxation in order to submit their returns.
For more information, registration and submission guidelines, visit Tax Department’s website at http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/tax/taxdep.nsf/index_en/index_en?opendocument