Tavernaki Filippos

A small and cozy tavern with old pictures on its walls.
Filippos mainly offers meat meze, with a few choices for vegetarians such as ravioli, wild asparagus with eggs and mushrooms.
Here you will enjoy a wonderful meat-eating experience. The purslane salad is very fresh. The lamb souvla is excellent, the pork tenderloin likewise. The beef liver and the chicken are delicious.
The pork souvlakia were a bit dry and the wined pork was a bit hard. Nevertheless, the lamb souvlakia served with parsley, tomato and onion were a very pleasant surprise. The fried potatoes and the poulles were also very tasty.
The highlight of the night though was the dessert. The baba au rhum, made at Napolitana confectionery was excellent. It was the best dessert after such a rich meze!
Dimitras 2A, Strovolos, 99407767, Monday-Saturday 11:00-14:30, 18:00- 00:00.