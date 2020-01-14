Tavern To Patriko: fabulous meze and much more!

To Patriko specialises on Creative Cyprus Cuisine. They serve a set menu that changes every four months and is based on traditional flavors with modern execution and methods of cooking.

The chef takes traditional Cypriot dishes and gives them a twist – and the outcome is just absolutely amazing!

It is considered to be a breath of fresh culinary air in Cyprus cuisine. Creative meze is a concept that tingles one’s taste buds with anticipation and bringing it to new and tasty heights.

If you are looking for a place that offers warm hospitality, delicious, authentic and innovative recipes and a personal touch with excellent service all-round, To Patriko is all what you need.

Phone

24 424831

Address

Archbishop Makarios, 4

Tersefanou

Click for location

Facebook Page