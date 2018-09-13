Menu
Sweets

Sesame seed bars with chocolate

September 13, 2018

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup sesame

1 ½ cup unsalted, raw peanuts

1 cup sugar

3 tbsps. honey

1 tbsp. carob

2 tbsps. water

1 handful of chocolate chips

Method:

Step 1

Bake sesame for 10 minutes at 175 ° C and the raw peanuts for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Let them cool.

Step 3

Pour some coconut oil onto a work surface in which you will put the sticky mixture later.

Step 4

Put a handful of chocolate chips on the surface.

Prepare the syrup:

Step 1-2

In a small saucepan, put sugar, honey, carob and water.

Step 3

Allow the mixture to boil over medium to high heat.

Step 4

Lower the heat and simmer the syrup until it becomes hard, at about 130 ° C.

Step 5

Add the nuts into the syrup and stir to cover the sesame and the nuts well.

Step 6

Empty the mixture over the chocolate chips, which you have already placed on the oiled work surface.

Step 7

Put a piece of non-stick paper over the sesame bar.

Step 8

Roll out a thin sheet of the mixture by using a rolling pin (which you have oiled before).

Step 9

With a large knife, cut the paste into thin strips.

Step 10

Let it cool.

