Sesame seed bars with chocolate

Ingredients:
1 ½ cup sesame
1 ½ cup unsalted, raw peanuts
1 cup sugar
3 tbsps. honey
1 tbsp. carob
2 tbsps. water
1 handful of chocolate chips
Method:
Step 1
Bake sesame for 10 minutes at 175 ° C and the raw peanuts for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Let them cool.
Step 3
Pour some coconut oil onto a work surface in which you will put the sticky mixture later.
Step 4
Put a handful of chocolate chips on the surface.
Prepare the syrup:
Step 1-2
In a small saucepan, put sugar, honey, carob and water.
Step 3
Allow the mixture to boil over medium to high heat.
Step 4
Lower the heat and simmer the syrup until it becomes hard, at about 130 ° C.
Step 5
Add the nuts into the syrup and stir to cover the sesame and the nuts well.
Step 6
Empty the mixture over the chocolate chips, which you have already placed on the oiled work surface.
Step 7
Put a piece of non-stick paper over the sesame bar.
Step 8
Roll out a thin sheet of the mixture by using a rolling pin (which you have oiled before).
Step 9
With a large knife, cut the paste into thin strips.
Step 10
Let it cool.