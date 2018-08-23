Menu
Sweets

Halva with semolina

By August 23, 2018 No Comments

Ingredients:

1 cup oil (sunflower or corn)

1 cup almond slices

3 cups semolina

For the syrup:
6 cups water
2 cups sugar

3-4 cinnamon sticks
4 tbsps rose water

Directions:

  1. Prepare the syrup: In a small saucepan bring to boil water, sugar, cloves and cinnamon stick. When boiled, lower heat and simmer the syrup for about 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and add rosewater. Remove cinnamon and cloves from saucepan.
  2. Heat oil in a saucepan boiled (when you pour in some of the semolina it should ‘froth’) and add all of the semolina. Mix well until it turns brown (brown on the base and sides of the pan) and slowly add the syrup, stirring continuously (stir carefully as it may splatter).
  3. When it absorbs all the syrup, remove from heat.
  4. Empty the halva in an oven dish and when cooled serve in square pieces.

You May Also Like

Sweets
August 9, 2018

Yeast traditional biscuits

pavlou
Sweets
August 6, 2018

Lemon marmalade

pavlou
Sweets
July 10, 2018

Halva with lemon (semolina pudding with lemon)

pavlou