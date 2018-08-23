Halva with semolina

Ingredients:
1 cup oil (sunflower or corn)
1 cup almond slices
3 cups semolina
For the syrup:
6 cups water
2 cups sugar
3-4 cinnamon sticks
4 tbsps rose water
Directions:
- Prepare the syrup: In a small saucepan bring to boil water, sugar, cloves and cinnamon stick. When boiled, lower heat and simmer the syrup for about 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and add rosewater. Remove cinnamon and cloves from saucepan.
- Heat oil in a saucepan boiled (when you pour in some of the semolina it should ‘froth’) and add all of the semolina. Mix well until it turns brown (brown on the base and sides of the pan) and slowly add the syrup, stirring continuously (stir carefully as it may splatter).
- When it absorbs all the syrup, remove from heat.
- Empty the halva in an oven dish and when cooled serve in square pieces.