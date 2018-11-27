Menu
Local Food

Walnut tart with chocolate mousse and commandaria sauce

By chef Panikos Hadjittofi

Ingredients

For the dough:

450 gr (3 cups) flour

165 gr (3/4 cups + 1 small teaspoon) sugar

6 yolks

60 ml (4 tablespoons) of water

180 gr butter

 

For the filling:

4 eggs

150 g r(3/4 cups) of sugar,

150 gr (About 1 1/4 cup) chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of carnation powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

100 gr (1 cup) Galet (ground toasted bread)

10 gr (2 teaspoons) corn flour

25 gr (1 tablespoon) honey

1 sachet of vanilla

 

For the mousse:

250 g black chocolate

250 ml (1 cup) cream

150 ml (3/5 cups) heavy cream mixed with whipped cream (1 1/5 cup whipped cream)

 

For the syrup:

200 ml water

200 g (1 cup) sugar

50 g (2 tablespoons) of honey

 

Commandaria sauce:

2 cups commandaria,

Mastic ice cream and a spoon sweet for serving (optional)

Method

Step 1:

Dough: Mix all the ingredients together in a mixer until they bind and become a soft dough. Make the dough into a ball, wrap it in a plastic film and keep it in the fridge for about 2 hours. Then, open it on a sheet of 1 ½ cm thick and put inside of a 28 cm diameter tart mold.

Prepare the syrup: Stir the water with sugar and honey and when the sugar melts, let it boil and simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. Remove it from the fire.

Step 2:

Filling: Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Mix the eggs in the bowl with the sugar. Mix all other ingredients in a second bowl and incorporate them into the egg mix with sugar with a wooden spoon. When all is tied, empty the mixture in the dough pan. Bake the tart in the oven for 30-35 minutes. As soon as you remove the tartar from the oven, pour it over with the cold syrup and put it in the refrigerator.

Step 3:

Prepare the chocolate mousse: Heat the cream until it starts to boil – bubbles will appear in the saucepan’s surroundings – remove it from the fire and pour the chocolate. Stir until it melts and becomes a smooth ganache. When the ganache is cold, add the cream, stirring gently, carefully, taking a mixture from the bottom and bringing it to the surface until it is homogenized. Spread it onto the surface of the tart.

Prepare the Commandaria sauce, simmering the Commandaria in a kettle until it evaporates and half is left.

Serve the tart and accompany it with the commandaria, sweet walnut and mastic ice cream.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local Food
November 27, 2018

Salad with goat’s cheese, artichokes, peppers and walnuts

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 27, 2018

Asparagus Salad

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 20, 2018

Sweet potato and chicken soup

Stelios Marathovouniotis