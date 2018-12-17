Turkey in wine

By chef Evi-Ioannou Chioti

Ingredients

2 kg of turkey in small pieces (breast + bone with bone)

4 teaspoons (60 grams) of butter

100 g smoked bacon in square pieces

1 bunch of fresh onions sliced

1 leek the white part in thick washers

2 carrots peeled in thick washers

3 cloves of garlic chopped

4 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 clove of celery in small pieces

1 bottle (3 cups) good red dry wine

150 g fresh mushrooms

1 chicken liver

1 tablespoon of flour

4 tablespoons brandy

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Melt the butter in a large saucepan, put in the turkey and salt and pepper. Add the bacon to the pot and sauté with the turkey for a few minutes. Place the onions, leeks and carrots in the saucepan and continue sautéing until they wither. Then stir in garlic, parsley, thyme, laurel and celery. Allow to warm well and add the wine.

Step 2:

When the wine boils, lower the heat and simmer the food for 30 – 40 minutes until the turkey is cooked. Remove from the saucepan along with the vegetables, with a pinched ladle and place on a platter.

Step 3:

Add the mushrooms to the wine in the saucepan, let them cook until they are softened, take them out and place them on the platter. Cut the liver of the chicken and stir it with the flour. Pour it into the saucepan and let it boil until the sauce begins to stick. Add the brandy. Return the turkey and all the vegetables to the pot and boil the food for 5 minutes. Serve with sauce and garnish with chopped parsley. If you like, accompany it with mashed potatoes or rice. (You can do the same recipe with rooster or chicken).