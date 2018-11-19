Menu
Local Food

Sweet potato and chicken soup

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato cut in cubes

2 cloves of garlic melted

1 onion finely chopped

1 tbsp thyme chopped

1 tbsp rosemary chopped

4 cups chicken broth

2 laurel leaves

500 gr chicken loin fillet

1/2 cup short pasta

2 cups baby spinach

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp chopped chives

Olive oil

Method

Step 1:

In a large saucepan, heat the oil in medium heat and saute the sweet potatoes for about four minutes.

Step 2:

Add the garlic and onion to the saucepan and sauté for about three minutes.

Step 3:

Add the thyme and rosemary and roast for a minute.

Step 4:

Add the chicken broth, laurel and two cups of water with salt and pepper in the saucepan and let it boil.

Step 5:

Add the chicken, lower the heat and simmer for 12 minutes until the chicken is cooked.

Step 6:

Remove the chicken from the pot and rinse it in a bowl with two forks.

Step 7:

Add the short pasta and boil for about 8 minutes until it becomes soft. Then add the spinach and boil for two minutes.

Step 8:

Serve while the soup is warm and garnish with chives.

