Sweet potato and chicken soup

Ingredients
1 large sweet potato cut in cubes
2 cloves of garlic melted
1 onion finely chopped
1 tbsp thyme chopped
1 tbsp rosemary chopped
4 cups chicken broth
2 laurel leaves
500 gr chicken loin fillet
1/2 cup short pasta
2 cups baby spinach
1 tbsp lemon juice
Salt and pepper
2 tbsp chopped chives
Olive oil
Method
Step 1:
In a large saucepan, heat the oil in medium heat and saute the sweet potatoes for about four minutes.
Step 2:
Add the garlic and onion to the saucepan and sauté for about three minutes.
Step 3:
Add the thyme and rosemary and roast for a minute.
Step 4:
Add the chicken broth, laurel and two cups of water with salt and pepper in the saucepan and let it boil.
Step 5:
Add the chicken, lower the heat and simmer for 12 minutes until the chicken is cooked.
Step 6:
Remove the chicken from the pot and rinse it in a bowl with two forks.
Step 7:
Add the short pasta and boil for about 8 minutes until it becomes soft. Then add the spinach and boil for two minutes.
Step 8:
Serve while the soup is warm and garnish with chives.