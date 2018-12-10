Stuffed Turkey

By Chryso Lefou
Ingredients
- 1 turkey, 5 kg
- 2-3 oranges
- 2 apples
- 2-3 tangerines
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 teaspoon of curry
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1 teaspoon thick salt
- 1 pinch of freshly ground pepper
- 1 pack (250g) of unsalted butter at room temperature
For the stuffing:
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- 1 cup onions chopped
- ½ kg of chicken liver
- 1 cup white dry wine
- 1 ½ cup rice
- 10-12 chestnuts
- 2/3 cup raisins
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon of curry
- ½ teaspoon of cumin (apricot)
- 1 teaspoon of orange peel1
- teaspoon thick sea salt
- 1 pinch of pepper
- 3 cups hot water
Method
Step 1:
Rinse the turkey well and add lemon. Put it on a baking dish. Mix the butter with lemon zest, a little curry and a little cumin. Peel the skin over the turkey breast and spread plenty of butter. Sprinkle the turkey with the rest of the butter, salt, the rest of curry and cumin and pepper. Tie the wings, legs and legs with string. Cover the turkey with non-stick foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180 ° C for 3 hours and 45 minutes (45 minutes for each kilo). For the last half hour, you are removing the foil. Allow to rest for 30 minutes and then serve.
Step 2:
Prepare the filling: In a saucepan, pour the olive oil and sauté the onions. Then put the liver and when they change colour, add wine.
Step 3:
Add rice, chestnuts, raisins, pine nuts, parsley, pepper, salt, and orange zest. Stir well, pour the water, lower the heat, cover the pot and boil for 10-15 minutes or until the rice is softened. Place the stuffing on a nice platter and serve with the turkey.