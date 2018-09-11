‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Ingredients
1 ½ cup milk
2 tbsps. flour
4 tsps. of butter
3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading
1 pack of pie crust sheets (not the same as for baklava)
2 cups (300 g) grated feta
2 cups grated kefalotyri
2 tbsps. chopped parsley or 1 tsp. grated mint
½ cup oil, mixed with ½ cup of melted butter for spreading
salt & pepper
Method:
Step 1
In a saucepan, melt the butter and then put the flour.
Step 2
Mix it well and put the milk, stirring continuously with a wire.
Step 3
Continue stirring until the mixture cools.
Step 4
Remove from fire and put salt and pepper.
Step 5
Empty the béchamel sauce in a medium sized bowl and let it cool down.
Step 6
Stir the cold béchamel with the eggs until the mixture becomes smooth and then add feta, the grated kefalotyri and the parsley or mint.
Step 7
Preheat the oven to 190 ° C.
Step 8
Put the crust leaves to a surface, take a sheet and spread it with butter / oil.
Step 9
Apply a full spoon of filling all over its surface.
Step 10
Then, fold the narrow edges inward and wrap the sheet in a tight roll, starting from the long side.
Step 11
Turn the roll and put it in a buttered pan.
Step 12
Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling and spread the cheese pies on the baking pan.
Step 13
Spread the surface with the slightly beaten egg and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes until golden brown.