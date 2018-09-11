Menu
Squash soup

By September 11, 2018 No Comments

Ingredients:

1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups

2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups

1 chopped leek, only the white part, approximately 2 ½ cups

3 tbsps. unsalted butter

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tbsp.  grated fresh ginger

5 cups hot water

1 ½ tsp.  salt

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

4-5 tbsps. sour cream

hot chilli peppers and dried chilli flakes (optional)

Method:

Step 1

In a saucepan, put the cumin seeds and ginger. Stir for 1-2 minutes and add butter. When melted, put the leek and let it cooked for about 5 minutes. Then, put the pumpkin cubes and the sweet potato. Continue cooking for about 5-8 minutes. Stir well. Then, pour the water and when boiled, lower the heat.

Step 2

Add salt and pepper and boil for about 25 minutes.

Step 3

Remove the saucepan from the fire and let the mixture cool down a bit. Place the cooked mixture in a blender. Reheat the soup and serve in small dishes, adding a spoonful of sour cream in the center. Also, you can spread dried chilli flakes if you like.

 

