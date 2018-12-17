Spicy soutzoukakia on the grill

By chef Christos Christodoulou
Ingredients
Soutzoukakia:
600 gr mixed minced meat (beef and pork or lamb)
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon finely chopped pepper (green or red)
3 slices of grated bread
3 tablespoons olive oil + a little for spreading
Salt and pepper
Hot peppersCabbage leaves
Peeled lemon zest
Tomatoes for serving
2 tomatoes cut in half
Yoghurt sauce:
½ cup strained yoghurt
½ cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh onion
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
4 drops of Tabasco
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Put all the ingredients for the soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well (or use a mixer). Then, roll cylindrical soutzoukakia like long meatballs, and put them on wooden or metallic skewers.
Step 2:
Prepare the yoghurt sauce: In another bowl, put all the ingredients for the sauce and stir gently with a wire to avoid so it doesn’t become too creamy.
Step 3:
Heat a frying pan / grill on high heat and bake the soutzoukakia until they become brown on all sides. Remove them for a couple of minute from the pan and add the tomatoes and hot peppers with lettuce, peeled lemon and tomato slices and accompany them with the yoghurt sauce and baked tomatoes. You can also bake the soutzoukakia in the oven’s grill.