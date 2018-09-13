Menu
Local Food

Spicy pork souvlaki with peppers and onion

Ingredients:

600gr. pork tenderloin- cut into small cubes for souvlaki,

1 tsp. oregano

1-2 rosemary sprigs

1 tsp. honey

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 tsp. sumac

½ cup Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce (add extra for serving)

2 green peppers

2 onions

1 tsp. salt

1 pinch pepper

Method:

Step 1

Put the wooden skewers in cold water in order to avoid burning while cooking.

Step 2

Then, wipe them very well.

Step 3

In a bowl, put oregano, rosemary, honey, olive oil, sumac, Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce, salt and pepper.

Step 4

Stir well and add the pork cubes.

Step 5

Marinate souvlaki, cover the bowl with a plastic film and put in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours.

Step 6

Remove the bowl from the refrigerator half an hour before cooking.

Step 7

At the same time, divide the peppers into 4 pieces and cut them into squares.

Step 8

Peel the onions, cut them in the middle, into thick slices and then in small squares.

Step 9

Add a piece of pork to a wooden skewer, then a piece of pepper, onion and repeat the same until the wooden skewers are filled.

Step 10

Add the marinate and cook on the grill or hot barbecue or a frying pan for 10-15 minutes.

Step 11

Serve the souvlaki with extra Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce.

