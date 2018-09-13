Spicy pork souvlaki with peppers and onion

Ingredients:
600gr. pork tenderloin- cut into small cubes for souvlaki,
1 tsp. oregano
1-2 rosemary sprigs
1 tsp. honey
2 tbsps. olive oil
1 tsp. sumac
½ cup Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce (add extra for serving)
2 green peppers
2 onions
1 tsp. salt
1 pinch pepper
Method:
Step 1
Put the wooden skewers in cold water in order to avoid burning while cooking.
Step 2
Then, wipe them very well.
Step 3
In a bowl, put oregano, rosemary, honey, olive oil, sumac, Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce, salt and pepper.
Step 4
Stir well and add the pork cubes.
Step 5
Marinate souvlaki, cover the bowl with a plastic film and put in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours.
Step 6
Remove the bowl from the refrigerator half an hour before cooking.
Step 7
At the same time, divide the peppers into 4 pieces and cut them into squares.
Step 8
Peel the onions, cut them in the middle, into thick slices and then in small squares.
Step 9
Add a piece of pork to a wooden skewer, then a piece of pepper, onion and repeat the same until the wooden skewers are filled.
Step 10
Add the marinate and cook on the grill or hot barbecue or a frying pan for 10-15 minutes.
Step 11
Serve the souvlaki with extra Hellmann’s Brazilian Spicy Churrasco Sauce.