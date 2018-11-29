Shrimp saganaki with orzo and fennel

By chef Marios Hadjiosif
Ingredients
- 24 medium-sized shrimps
- 2 fresh onions finely chopped
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove of chopped garlic
- ½ fennel bulb, finely chopped
- 12 olives black chopped + extra for garnish
- 4 medium grated tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons chopped dill
- 100 gr (½ piece) feta slice crushed + extra for garnish
- 1 glass of ouzo
- ½ cup orzo
- Salt and pepper
- Tomato puree
Method
Step 1:
Put the orzo in a saucepan with salted boiling water and drain when softened. Peel the shrimps leaving the tails in place. Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan and sauté, on low heat with onion, fennel and garlic, for 2-3 minutes.
Step 2:
Add the olives, stir them to warm and pour in ouzo. Allow to evaporate and add the tomatoes, dill, feta and orzo and bake them, while stirring until the sauce is completely tied and all the liquids are evaporated.
Step 3:
In the meantime, salt the shrimps, grease a pan / grill and bake them for 2-3 minutes from each side until they become pink. Serve the orzo with the shrimps and pour in the tomato puree. Garnish the dishes with a little feta and chopped olives.