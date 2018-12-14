Scampi with coconut and vegetable tagliatelle

By chef Christos Christodoulou

Ingredients

16 medium shrimps

1 full of spoonful of flour

1 egg lightly beaten with 2 tablespoons of milk

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon grated Indian coconut

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

For the vegetable tagliatelle:

1 medium zucchini

1 medium carrot,

10 tender green leaves of fresh onions

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the sauce:

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon chopped onion

½ clove of chopped garlic

6 tablespoons (90 ml) pineapple juice

½ cup coconut milk

½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Salt and pepper

4 hot chilli peppers fried for garnish (optional)

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the ingredients for the tagliatelle. Peel and salt the prawns. Mix crumbs with coconut. Fry the shrimps first, then add the beaten egg and then wrap them one by one in the coconut mix, pressing it to get stuck. Fry them in plenty of oil.

Step 2:

In the meantime, pour the vegetables in hot salted water and allow them to boil for 2. Strain them, salt them and grease them.

Step 3:

Sauce: Melt the butter in a small pot and gently moisten the onion and garlic. As soon as they wither, pour in coconut juice and ginger. Let the mixture to the heat until it evaporates and leave half and stir in the coconut milk. Salt and pepper and let it simmer on low heat until it evaporates and leave half. Place the vegetables on the base of the dish, put the shrimp on top and pour the sauce all over. Garnish with fried hot chili peppers.