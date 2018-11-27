Menu
Local Food

Salad with goat’s cheese, artichokes, peppers and walnuts

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

4 slices of soft goat cheese (Chèvre) about 80 gr. each

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon freshly sliced ​​thyme or oregano

4 artichoke hearts, cooked and cut into slices

400 gr (4 deep-filled dishes) assorted green salad leaves

2 red marinated peppers in strips

60 gr walnuts (about 1/2 inch)

Dressing: 

12 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons of vinegar

1 tablespoon (mustard) with honey

1 small spoonful of oregano

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the dressing: Mix the vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and oregano with a fork and then whisk in the olive oil. Keep it aside.

Step 2:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Grease a little with olive oil, put the slices inside and sprinkle with the remaining olive oil. Add the herbs and bake in the oven for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3:

Stir salad leaves in a bowl, along with the artichoke hearts, peppers and walnuts. Add the dressing with a spatula and stir. Serve the salad in 4 dishes and add the hot goat’s cheese on top. Garnish the dishes by sprinkling them with the rest of the dressing.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local Food
November 27, 2018

Walnut tart with chocolate mousse and commandaria sauce

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 27, 2018

Asparagus Salad

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 20, 2018

Sweet potato and chicken soup

Stelios Marathovouniotis