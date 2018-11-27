Salad with goat’s cheese, artichokes, peppers and walnuts

By chef Marios Hadjiosif
Ingredients
4 slices of soft goat cheese (Chèvre) about 80 gr. each
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon freshly sliced thyme or oregano
4 artichoke hearts, cooked and cut into slices
400 gr (4 deep-filled dishes) assorted green salad leaves
2 red marinated peppers in strips
60 gr walnuts (about 1/2 inch)
Dressing:
12 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons of vinegar
1 tablespoon (mustard) with honey
1 small spoonful of oregano
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Prepare the dressing: Mix the vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and oregano with a fork and then whisk in the olive oil. Keep it aside.
Step 2:
Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Grease a little with olive oil, put the slices inside and sprinkle with the remaining olive oil. Add the herbs and bake in the oven for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3:
Stir salad leaves in a bowl, along with the artichoke hearts, peppers and walnuts. Add the dressing with a spatula and stir. Serve the salad in 4 dishes and add the hot goat’s cheese on top. Garnish the dishes by sprinkling them with the rest of the dressing.