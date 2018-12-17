Rooster with merlot sauce

By chef Christos Christodoulou

Ingredients

2 small roosters

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped rosemary + 1 teaspoon finely chopped sage

6 tablespoons white, dry wine1 cup water

Salt and pepper

Mashed potato

Merlot Sauce:

1 tablespoon of chopped onion

½ clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 small tomato, peeled and coarse

1 bay leaf

1 sprig of rosemary

1 sprig of sage

1 teaspoon of flour

½ cup red wine Merlot

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Salt the roosters and put them in a pan. Spread with olive oil, wine and water and sprinkle them with finely chopped spices. Cover the baking tin with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. From time to time, open the baking dish and sprinkle them with their juice. Shortly before removing them from the oven, uncover them and leave them for a few minutes to turn brownish and evaporate their liquids. Transfer them to another pan and keep them warm.

Step 2:

Add the roosters, onion, garlic, tomato, laurel, rosemary and sage on the baking pan, put it in the fire and cook it well. Sprinkle with flour, stir and let them turn dark without burning. Add the Merlot and just to boil, pour the broth and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 3:

Pass the sauce over a small strainer and return it to the fire in a saucepan. Check the salt pepper and, if it is gel-like, dilute it with minimal water or if it is sparse, boil it until it binds. Hold the roosters in the middle and serve with mashed potatoes and pour the sauce over.