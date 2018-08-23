Menu
Local Food

Rocket salad

August 23, 2018

Ingredients:

4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 red bell pepper

½ cup croutons

2-3 light cheese slices (grated)

salt

½ of a small cup balsamic vinegar

1 small cup olive oil

Directions:

  1. Gently wash the rocket in ample water and drain it.
  2. Cut the rocket leaves in large pieces and put them in a bowl.
  3. Wash cherry tomatoes and cut them in the middle.
  4. Optional: If you like, keep 1-2 cherry tomatoes for garnishing.
  5. Add croutons and the grated cheese in a bowl and then mix well.

For the dressing:

  1. Add the olive oil and the balsamic vinegar in a jar and close well.
  2. Shake well and then drizzle over the dressing to serve.

 

 

 

 

