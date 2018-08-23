Rocket salad

Ingredients:
4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1 cup pomegranate seeds
1 red bell pepper
½ cup croutons
2-3 light cheese slices (grated)
salt
½ of a small cup balsamic vinegar
1 small cup olive oil
Directions:
- Gently wash the rocket in ample water and drain it.
- Cut the rocket leaves in large pieces and put them in a bowl.
- Wash cherry tomatoes and cut them in the middle.
- Optional: If you like, keep 1-2 cherry tomatoes for garnishing.
- Add croutons and the grated cheese in a bowl and then mix well.
For the dressing:
- Add the olive oil and the balsamic vinegar in a jar and close well.
- Shake well and then drizzle over the dressing to serve.