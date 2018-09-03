Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Ingredients

1 cup red quinoa

1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed

1 cup halloumi, grated

½ cup gruyere cheese, grated

1 spring onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1 tsp dry mint

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp vegetable powder

Salt and pepper

sunflower oil for frying

Method

Rinse the quinoa well and cook following pack instructions. When the quinoa is cooked, let it cool completely.

In a shallow dish mix the breadcrumbs with the mint, basil and vegetable powder.

In a large bowl, add quinoa and cannellini beans and mash with a potato masher. Add grated halloumi, gruyere, onion, eggs, mint, salt and pepper and mix together. Place the mixture in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Take a handful of the mix and form patties with your hands. Place the patty on the dish with the breadcrumbs and coat both sides.

In a large skillet, add sunflower oil (about 1cm height), heat well and add the coated quinoa patties. Cook each side for 2-3 minutes until both sides are golden brown. Make sure you don’t overcrowd your skillet with patties otherwise they will might stick together.

Enjoy with a fresh salad.