Portobello mushrooms and commandaria sandwich

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

  • 8 Portobello mushrooms
  • ½ cup commandaria
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves of grated garlic
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • 8 onion slices
  • 8 slices of rye bread
  • 8 slices of Gouda cheese
  • Lettuce and cherry tomatoes for garnish
  • Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Remove the mushrooms’ tails and scrub their inside to remove the “scales”. Stir the commandaria in a bowl with olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Then, add the mushrooms and mix until they moisten by the marinade.

Step 2:

Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan and sauté the onions on low heat for 5-6 minutes to soften. Add salt and pepper. Preheat the grill of the oven.

Step 3:

Spread the mushrooms and onions in one pan in one layer, sprinkle them with 1-2 tablespoons of marinade and bake them under the grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Leave them to cool and cut the mushrooms in slices. Take 4 slices of bread, spread on the mushrooms and onions, cover with 2 slices of cheese and put them under the grill until the cheese melts, for about 2 minutes. Garnish with tomatoes and lettuce and cover them with the second slice of bread.

 

 

