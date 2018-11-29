Portobello mushrooms and commandaria sandwich

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

8 Portobello mushrooms

½ cup commandaria

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves of grated garlic

½ teaspoon oregano

8 onion slices

8 slices of rye bread

8 slices of Gouda cheese

Lettuce and cherry tomatoes for garnish

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Remove the mushrooms’ tails and scrub their inside to remove the “scales”. Stir the commandaria in a bowl with olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Then, add the mushrooms and mix until they moisten by the marinade.

Step 2:

Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan and sauté the onions on low heat for 5-6 minutes to soften. Add salt and pepper. Preheat the grill of the oven.

Step 3:

Spread the mushrooms and onions in one pan in one layer, sprinkle them with 1-2 tablespoons of marinade and bake them under the grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Leave them to cool and cut the mushrooms in slices. Take 4 slices of bread, spread on the mushrooms and onions, cover with 2 slices of cheese and put them under the grill until the cheese melts, for about 2 minutes. Garnish with tomatoes and lettuce and cover them with the second slice of bread.