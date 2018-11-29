Portobello mushrooms and commandaria sandwich

By chef Marios Hadjiosif
Ingredients
- 8 Portobello mushrooms
- ½ cup commandaria
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves of grated garlic
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- 8 onion slices
- 8 slices of rye bread
- 8 slices of Gouda cheese
- Lettuce and cherry tomatoes for garnish
- Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Remove the mushrooms’ tails and scrub their inside to remove the “scales”. Stir the commandaria in a bowl with olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Then, add the mushrooms and mix until they moisten by the marinade.
Step 2:
Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan and sauté the onions on low heat for 5-6 minutes to soften. Add salt and pepper. Preheat the grill of the oven.
Step 3:
Spread the mushrooms and onions in one pan in one layer, sprinkle them with 1-2 tablespoons of marinade and bake them under the grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Leave them to cool and cut the mushrooms in slices. Take 4 slices of bread, spread on the mushrooms and onions, cover with 2 slices of cheese and put them under the grill until the cheese melts, for about 2 minutes. Garnish with tomatoes and lettuce and cover them with the second slice of bread.